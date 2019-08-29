Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Saharold Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saharold D. Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saharold D. Holmes Obituary
Saharold D. Holmes, 19, a native and resident of Thibodaux, unexpectedly departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Visiting will be held from noon until the hour of service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux, with burial in the church cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved parents, Tammy Coler and Saharold Holmes; daughters Saryah Holmes, London Shelby and Quinn Dell; brothers Gregory and Jaylen Coler and Sadarrius Holmes; and sisters Natasha, Theon, Kaylen, Tyra'naesia Coler, Sierra Holmes and Anastasia McBride.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lillie Mae Coler, Harold Holmes and Edward and Gertrude Ross.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saharold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now