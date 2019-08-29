|
Saharold D. Holmes, 19, a native and resident of Thibodaux, unexpectedly departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Visiting will be held from noon until the hour of service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux, with burial in the church cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved parents, Tammy Coler and Saharold Holmes; daughters Saryah Holmes, London Shelby and Quinn Dell; brothers Gregory and Jaylen Coler and Sadarrius Holmes; and sisters Natasha, Theon, Kaylen, Tyra'naesia Coler, Sierra Holmes and Anastasia McBride.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lillie Mae Coler, Harold Holmes and Edward and Gertrude Ross.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019