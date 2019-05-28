Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Sally Ann Bronson Glenn

Sally Ann Bronson Glenn Obituary
Sally Ann Bronson Glenn, 83, died at 2:50 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born on February 28, 1936, she was a native of Bay City, Michigan, longtime resident of Reklaw, Texas and current resident of Thibodaux.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Charles Glenn; daughters, Susan Cashio and husband, Sam, and Terri Royce and husband, Jerry; son, Craig Glenn and wife, Danielle; grandchildren, Kara Schwartz, Jason Wilk, Shawn Cashio, and Jeremy Royce; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Bronson and Madeline Lesbrance Bronson; brother, Jim Bronson; and grandson, Todd Cashio.

She enjoyed quilting, working in her yard and her flowers. She often volunteered for numerous organizations up until her illness.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2019
