Sally Ann Marie LeBouef Naquin, 63, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Sally was a native of Chauvin, La., and a resident of Houma, La.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at Holy Rosary Church at 11 a.m.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Gary Joseph Naquin; her sons, Heath Naquin and wife Ashleigh, Sherman Naquin and wife Bonnie; her daughter, Heather Naquin Fanguy and husband Stephen; brothers, Wayne LeBouef and wife Connie, Sam LeBouef Sr. and wife, Terrie; seven granddaughters, Reese, Tristan, Michaela, Ella, Isabella, Lydia and Kali; and two grandsons, Aydan and Westley.
Sally was preceded in death by her father, Thomas P. LeBouef; mother, Anna Mae Bourg LeBouef; her father-in-law, Bernard Naquin Sr.; mother-in-law Helen Billiot Naquin, and sisters-in-law, Vanessa LeBouef and Patricia Spikes.
Sally was a kind and loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and friends deeply; they were first in her life.
The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice, especially, Deacon Brent Bourgeois, Christine, and Holly for the tender care they gave Sally during her illness. They would also like to thank the family and friends who gave their time to help care for Sally and her family. Your love and care meant a great deal to Sally.
Sally will be greatly missed by her family and friends but will forever be in their hearts. She will be loved and remembered always.
Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at cholangiocarcinoma.org
or to the Naquin family.