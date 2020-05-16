|
|
Sally Ann Fanguy Pertuit, age 75, passed away at 10:29 a.m. surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.
A private service was held.
Sally is survived by her son, Henry L. Pertuit Jr. and wife Krista; daughters, Cindy Pertuit, Angela Adams and husband Robert, and Laura Roger and husband David; sisters, Marie Hebert, and Margaret Landry and husband Burnelle; grandchildren, Kacy Reyna and husband Henry, Aryel Roger, Henry Pertuit III and Jorge Pertuit; and great-grandchild, Henry Reyna Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry "Larry" Pertuit Sr.; parents, William Anthony and Antoinette Helen Fanguy; brother, William Fanguy; and sister, Doris Fanguy.
Sally was a devote Catholic and an active member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church serving on various committees including Pastoral Council, Eucharistic Minister, Catholic Daughters, St. Joseph Altar, Garage Sale Committee, Nursing Home Ministry and providing communion to the homebound.
She was a long-time member of the Krewe of Hyacinthians holding the offices of President, Board Member and Float Captain. Sally coordinated an annual Thanksgiving Day meal for the Bunkhouse homeless shelter. She also coordinated donations for The Haven and the food bank. Sally received the 2011 Volunteer Activist Award from the Woodmen of the World and the 2019 Diocesan Leadership Award for St. Bernadette.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020