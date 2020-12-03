1/1
Sally Curole Champagne
Galliano - Sally Curole Champagne, 88 a native and resident of Galliano, La. gained her angel wings on December 2, 2020 with her loving family at her side.
Visitation will be Monday December 7, 2020 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home from 9:00am until 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Sally is survived by daughter, Mona Champagne; son, Roy "Chuck" Champagne, Jr., grandson, Zac (Angelle L.) Cheramie, great-grandchildren, Hayden and Pierce Cheramie.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Roy A. Champagne, Sr.; parents, Noah P. and Elesia Terrebonne Curole; brother, Felix Curole; sisters, Nellie, Mary and Helen Curole.
Sally was a member of the choir at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, a rosary leader, member of the Ladies of LaSallette, Eucharist minister, and President of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion unit 259.
In lieu of flowers donations to Holy Rosary Catholic School.

Published in Houma Today from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
