Sally Loupe Cortez McCallister
Sally Loupe Cortez McCallister, 79, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 9:49 a.m. Born on August 15, 1940, she was a native of Kraemer and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, July 18, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

She is survived by her children, Karen Blanda (Bryan) Michael Cortez (Cathy), Tait Cortez (Stephanie), Michelle and Joel; grandchildren, Wes Cortez, Debra Gravois, Josie Blanda, Tyler and Trevor Cortez, Matthew Rogillio, Jared, Wanda, Rhonda, Lance and Chad; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Layla, Madalyn, Jada, Ava, Daenerys, Aurora, Killian, Zelda, Chad Jr., Carter, Miles, Tucker, Madison, Audrey and Colson.

She was preceded in death by her second husband, Johnie McCallister; first husband, Felicien Cortez; parents, Ulysses and Anita Rome Loupe; son, Brent Cortez; and sister, Una Ordoyne.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
