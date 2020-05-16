|
|
Salvadore "Sam" Philip Demarco, 92, passed away at 7:15 a.m. surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Sam was a native of Hammond and resident of Houma.
The family will hold a private service at Chauvin Funeral Home, with burial to take place in Rose Memorial Park Cemetery in Hammond, La.
Salvadore "Sam" is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Demarco Olsen and husband Lloyd Olsen; grandchildren, Lloyd "Bubby" Olsen Jr. and wife Michele Milsted Olsen, and Shane "Queen Bee" Olsen Degruise and partner Daniel DiStefano; great-grandchildren, Hunter Olsen, Morgan Degruise, Evan Olsen, Kane Degruise, Sarah Olsen and Sophia Distefano; great-great grandchildren, Hayden Olsen, Sammi Olsen, Ella Shane Olsen, Hayes Olsen; and brother, Philip DeMarco Jr.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Rosaria Sarah Giannoble Demarco; brother, Johnny Demarco; and sisters, "Teenie" Katherine Magnani, "Tot" Mary Rosaria Masarrachia and Vita Grazianno.
He loved to fish and go to the camp. He fed the birds and geese and all the animals in his yard. Sam really enjoyed being driven around in the golf cart by his caretaker Adia; but most of all he loved being at his dinner table surrounded by all his family. He was a big presence that will be missed by all.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Shela who was a constant presence in his life, and all the special people who sat with him through all the years. The family would also like to thank Bayou Home Care and the special nurses and therapist who cared for him at home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to your local animal shelter.
Due to the world-wide pandemic; the family will hold a memorial service at a later date to celebrate the life of Sam. Please leave your condolences and sharing of your memories of Sam in our guest book for the family to read.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020