Sam Bradford
Baton Rouge - Sam Bradford departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 75, a native of Macon, MS and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Nazarene Baptist Church, 206 Williams St. Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Cremation to follow. Survived by his wife, Johnnie Ruth Williams Bradford; 1 sister, Mini Brown; 1 brother, Robert Bradford; 2 sons, Clint Ray Bradford and Randy Sam Bradford; 4 step-children, Willie Lewis (Annie), Freddie Allen (Jeanette), Tina Price (Eric) and Lisa Allen; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Sam Bradford, Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA. 70346. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
