Samual Joseph "Sam" Scott
1954 - 2020
Samual "Sam" Joseph Scott
Houma - Samual "Sam" Joseph Scott, age 66, passed away peacefully from heart complications on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. Sam was a native of Chauvin and a longtime resident of Houma.
Sam is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Molaison Scott; daughter, Jodie Saia and husband Chad; son, Ben Paul Scott; grandchildren, Christian and Destiny Saia; siblings, Jo Ann Thompson and companion Steve, Dale Scott, Logan Scott and wife Cathy, Kelly Breaux Rablee and husband Chris; Lawrence "Scotty" Scott, Jr. and wife Wanda; Pat Holliday and husband John. Sam is also survived my numerous nieces and nephews.
Sam is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Scott, Sr.; mother, Cecil Marie Rash; grandson, Destin Michael Saia.
Sam was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Sam loved his family dearly, but above all, he adored his grandkids and going to their extracurricular activities. He was a longtime member of Woodmen of the World and enjoyed many years cooking and serving the community through outreach. He retired from Houma Filter with thirty years of service. Sam enjoyed fishing, racecars, and riding his motorbike. He was a 1972 graduate of South Terrebonne High School.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sam Scott

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
November 2, 2020
Jodie, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your father.
Let me know if you need anything.
Michael Murphy
Acquaintance
