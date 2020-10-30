Samuel A. Jones

Samuel A. Jones, 85, passed away on October 29, 2020. He was born December 13,, 1934 in Norfolk, Virginia and was a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. Although he lived in several places because of his father's naval career, he always felt Thibodaux was his home. A Private Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:00 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Toups, children, Chris Toups(Charlie), Sue Hebert(Sammy),Madonna Bourgeois(Michael), Ann Boudreaux(Steve), Keri Turner, and Chip Turner(Vickie) ; grandchildren, Adrienne Viator (Dustin),Grant Toups(Aimee), Jamie Gros(Michael), Lacey Biondo (Jared), Lee Bourgeois(Holly), Ellen Dominique(Joseph), Rene Hebert(Lauren) and Casey Hebert(Guy). Sam also enjoyed his sixteen great grandchildren.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Clifford Jones, Sr.; his son, Peter Ducos; brother, Clifford Jones, Jr.; and his sister, Cassie Jones Stiles.

His education began at Mount Carmel Academy and Thibodaux College. The family moved to Pensacola, Florida, where he completed his schooling. Shortly after, he enlisted in The United States Marine Corp and proudly served in The Korean War and actively supported the military. He worked his way through oilfield related jobs and then formed his own company, Sam Jones and Associates, a mud consultant company. He went on to develop Samart Funeral Home and Crematorium with another partner.

Sam was an avid golfer and served as a board member of The Bayou Country Club. He was instrumental in starting the first Edward Douglas White Golf Classic and served as chairman for over twenty years. The tournament was recently renamed The Sam Jones Cardinal Golf Classic in his honor 2016. He was a member of the Krewe of Chronos and reigned King Chronos XXV.

Woodworking was a passion of Sam following his retirement. He crafted handmade gifts, such as his famous "Cajun Spoon," which he gave to family and special friends. He was known for his quick wit, love of people, and generosity. Michael Gros summed him up well. "He was definitely one of a kind, a legend, and will be missed, but never forgotten."

Friends are welcomed to attend the Internment following the Mass at St. Joseph Mausoleum on the Menard Street side.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to St. Joseph Elementary, Edward Douglas White High School, and Hope for Animals.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, Louisiana, is in charge of the arrangements.



