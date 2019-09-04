|
Samuel "Myers" McAllister Jr., 50, of Houma, formerly of Tifton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his residence. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, at Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Petty, the Rev. Steve Hughes and the Rev. Steve Tucker officiating. Mr. McAllister will be laid to rest at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 at Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
Hank Petty, Steven Hughes, Samuel Hughes, Richard McAllister, Terrell Rutland and Pete McAllister will serve as pallbearers.
There will be an additional Celebration of Life event at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 243 Barrow St., on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Myers' honor. It will begin with a social in the Parish Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. A celebration of Holy Eucharist will follow at 4 p.m. in the church.
Please join us as we celebrate his life and legacy, and offer our prayers of gratitude for his many contributions to our lives and our community.
Born Dec. 11, 1968 in Tift County, Mr. McAllister was the son of Mary Reynolds McAllister of Tifton and the late Samuel Myers McAllister, Sr. He received his Masters Degree from Columbia University in New York. He was the Head of School at Saint Matthews Episcopal School in Houma. Prior to becoming Head of School at St. Matthew's in June of 2015, he distinguished himself as a teacher and administrator at St. Paul's Episcopal School in Lakeview for nearly 20 years.
Myers loved his work and especially the children, and enjoyed interacting with students on various mission trips and other activities. He was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Houma, where he served as volunteer choir director and occasional organist. He had a voice like an angel. He also had a servant's heart and was talented and kindhearted.
He was a member of the Terrebonne Parish Tree Board, as well as a member of the Houma Rotary Club. Upon news of his death, a donation was made in his honor to the Rotary Foundation, naming him a Paul Harris Fellow. This is a very great honor and reserved for those individuals who exemplify the ideals of Rotary, and who live lives characterized by "service above self."
He loved music and reading. He was a phenomenal cook and an avid gardener. He loved beauty and art and was a sharp dresser. He was a "class act" in every way and inspired us all to reach higher and be the best we can be.
In addition to his mother, Mr. McAllister is survived by two sisters- and brothers-in-law, Sue McAllister Petty and husband Michael of Winter Haven, Fla. and Marcia McAllister Hughes and husband Steve of Baxley; his nephews and nieces, Mallory and Allen Corbin, Hank Petty, Steven Hughes, Hannah Hughes, Samuel Hughes and Rachel Hughes; and his great-nephews and great-nieces, Bo Corbin, Laurabeth Corbin, Lucas Corbin and Annamarie Corbin.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial gifts may be made to Saint Matthews Episcopal School, 266 Gabasse Street, Houma, LA 70360.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019