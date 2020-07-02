Samuel P. Dufrene, 93, a native of Des Allemands and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Religious services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, with burial to follow in Resurrection Memorial Park Cemetery in Raceland, LA.



He is survived by his wife, Ruby Ponson Dufrene; daughter-in-law, Joetta Dufrene; grandchildren, Christie and Drake; and great-grandchildren, Shea, Tre' and Draven.



He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Dufrene; great-grandson, Remy; parents, Adolph and Josephine Dufrene; brothers, Jeffrey, Nelvin, Chester and Calvin, and Dufrene; and sisters, Nellie Comardelle, Bernice Dufrene, and Gladys Matherne.



Sam was a member of the Weekend Cruisers.



Special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice, especially Christine and Holly.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



