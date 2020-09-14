1/1
Sandra Ann Cheramie
Sandra Ann "Mommee" Cheramie, 73, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 and not COVID related.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 57 years Ronald "Ronnie" Cheramie; daughters, Hope Adams (Robert), Angela "Doogie" Rousse (Wade), and Sandi Orgeron (Davy); grandchildren, Dane and Trudy Adams, Hailey and Carmen Orgeron; grand-dog Prince; and nephew Chad Duet.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; Edward and Annie Breaux Duet; and sister, Mary Ann Duet.

Sandra was the best cook, best "Mommee," best friend and best caretaker.

She was employed at the Pecan House for over 30 years.

The family would like to thank Dr. Udhrain and the staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
