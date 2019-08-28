Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra LeCompte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Anne LeCompte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Anne LeCompte Obituary
Sandra Anne LeCompte, 62, a native of Mathews and resident of Gray, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

She is survived by her brother, Baron J. LeCompte and wife Jana; roommates, Bambi Gautreaux and Jenny Capitano; friend and caretaker, Ashley Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Weina Orgeron LeCompte; and brother, Aaron LeCompte.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now