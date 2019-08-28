|
Sandra Anne LeCompte, 62, a native of Mathews and resident of Gray, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her brother, Baron J. LeCompte and wife Jana; roommates, Bambi Gautreaux and Jenny Capitano; friend and caretaker, Ashley Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Weina Orgeron LeCompte; and brother, Aaron LeCompte.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019