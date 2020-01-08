|
Sandra Lee Anne Hebert Bouvier, 73, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. and resume on Saturday at 10 a.m. until funeral time at First Baptist Church of Raceland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Paul A. Bouvier; son, Jody (Mary Jane) Baudoin; daughter, Wynette (Duane Chauvin) Cedotal; grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Badeaux, Brandon Cedotal, Courtney Cedotal and Amelia (Juan) Montoya; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Diego and Isabella.
She was preceded in death by her father, Narcisse Hebert; mother, Eula Folse Gierlinski ; stepfather, Richard Gierlinski; son, Darrin Baudoin; and brothers, Bobby Hebert and Jerry Hebert.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020