|
|
Sandra Marie Carter Brown, 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
She is survived her son, Reginald Brown Jr. (Orrienyentay); daughter Andrell Carter Jones (Stanley); 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; mother Onita Harris (Charles); father Ervin Carter Sr. (Ruby); brothers William, Westley and James Carter (Meldren); sisters Rose Cheavis (Reginald) and Joanne Coleman (Herman); and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ervin, Jr., Wayne and Walter Carter; sister Barbara Jean Carter; paternal grandparents Walter and Rose Carter; and maternal grandparents James and Bernice Ruffin.
In an effort to comply with the CDC and Governor's recommendations to cancel/postpone events with 50 or more people for 8 weeks and imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, no public funeral services will be conducted at this time.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020