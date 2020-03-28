Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Marie (Carter) Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Marie (Carter) Brown Obituary
Sandra Marie Carter Brown, 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

She is survived her son, Reginald Brown Jr. (Orrienyentay); daughter Andrell Carter Jones (Stanley); 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; mother Onita Harris (Charles); father Ervin Carter Sr. (Ruby); brothers William, Westley and James Carter (Meldren); sisters Rose Cheavis (Reginald) and Joanne Coleman (Herman); and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ervin, Jr., Wayne and Walter Carter; sister Barbara Jean Carter; paternal grandparents Walter and Rose Carter; and maternal grandparents James and Bernice Ruffin.

In an effort to comply with the CDC and Governor's recommendations to cancel/postpone events with 50 or more people for 8 weeks and imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, no public funeral services will be conducted at this time.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -