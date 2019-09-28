|
Sandra Pennington Katz, 76 a native of New Orleans, La. and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on Friday Sept. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic from 9 a.m. until funeral time. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Sandra is survived by her daughters, Christine Katz, Mary (Byron) Doiron, Jessilyn (Kendall) Terrebonne; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen P. Budge.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Katz; parents, Edward and Lillian Dufrene Pennington; infant son, Jesse Pertuit III; and sister, Barbara P. St. Pierre.
Sandra was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and hosting family events, painting and traveling. Sandra was a devoted parishioner of St. Hilary of Poitiers and catholic.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019