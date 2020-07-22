1/1
Sandra (Cherry) Werchan
Sandra Cherry Werchan, 65, of Gray, passed away on July 21, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Wayne Werchan; daughters, Laura Bergeron (Cary), Stacey Guidry (Jared), and Sarah Foman (Kevin); grandchildren, Bryce Bergeron, Alyssa Guidry, Ashton Guidry, and Mallory Bergeron; and brother-in-law, Wylley Eddy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Beulah Cherry; brother, Gary Cherry; and sister, Sallie Eddy.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Keith. Prayers for everyone and God bless.
Greg Cornwell
