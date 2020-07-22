Sandra Cherry Werchan, 65, of Gray, passed away on July 21, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Wayne Werchan; daughters, Laura Bergeron (Cary), Stacey Guidry (Jared), and Sarah Foman (Kevin); grandchildren, Bryce Bergeron, Alyssa Guidry, Ashton Guidry, and Mallory Bergeron; and brother-in-law, Wylley Eddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Beulah Cherry; brother, Gary Cherry; and sister, Sallie Eddy.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.