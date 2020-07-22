Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Cherry Werchan, 65, of Gray, passed away on July 21, 2020.



She is survived by her husband, Keith Wayne Werchan; daughters, Laura Bergeron (Cary), Stacey Guidry (Jared), and Sarah Foman (Kevin); grandchildren, Bryce Bergeron, Alyssa Guidry, Ashton Guidry, and Mallory Bergeron; and brother-in-law, Wylley Eddy.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Beulah Cherry; brother, Gary Cherry; and sister, Sallie Eddy.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store