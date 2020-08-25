1/1
Santori Fleanders
Santori Fleanders passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma. She was 15, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Houma.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home 1204 Cleveland Street in Thibodaux, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery 162 LA-400 in Napoleonville.

Santori is survived by her father, Timothy Gray; mother, Shakina Fleanders; step-father, Darrian Howard; and numerous step-brothers and sisters and aunts and uncles.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
AUG
26
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
