Santori Fleanders passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma. She was 15, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Houma.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home 1204 Cleveland Street in Thibodaux, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery 162 LA-400 in Napoleonville.



Santori is survived by her father, Timothy Gray; mother, Shakina Fleanders; step-father, Darrian Howard; and numerous step-brothers and sisters and aunts and uncles.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.



