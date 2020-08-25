Santos Rivera, 74, a native of Santa Rosa, Texas and native of Houma, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 noon at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.



He is survived by his wife, Angela Rivera; sons, Alejandro Torres (Marissa), Santos Rivera Jr. (Marilin), and Michael Rivera (Emily); brother, Narciso Gutierrez; sisters, Gregoria Chavez, Maria De La Luz Gutierrez; and 13 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Maria Rivera; and parents, Juan Rivera and Maria Guadalupe Mata.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.





