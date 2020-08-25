1/1
Santos Rivera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santos Rivera, 74, a native of Santa Rosa, Texas and native of Houma, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 noon at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Rivera; sons, Alejandro Torres (Marissa), Santos Rivera Jr. (Marilin), and Michael Rivera (Emily); brother, Narciso Gutierrez; sisters, Gregoria Chavez, Maria De La Luz Gutierrez; and 13 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Maria Rivera; and parents, Juan Rivera and Maria Guadalupe Mata.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved