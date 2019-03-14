|
|
Sarah D. McSwain, 75, a native and resident of White Castle, departed this life on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at St. John the Baptist Church, 31925 Lacroix Rd. in White Castle and from 9 a.m. until Rosary at noon followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 18, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 32615 Bowie St. in White Castle.
Entombment in the Church mausoleum.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Anderson; son, Kirk Scott Sr.; brothers, Raymond Dennis (Irene), and Robert Dennis (Rose); sister, Ethel Scott (Thomas); grandson, Kirk Scott Jr.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis McSwain; parents, Shirley and Alma Dennis; one sister; and one brother.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019