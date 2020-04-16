|
|
Sarah Dorsey Bell, a life-long resident of Belle Rose, went home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 17 at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Rose.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Monica Jean Bell, Craig Steven Bell and Velvet Star Bell; grandchild Justin Michael Bell (Brittany Bell); great-grandchildren Clarissa Ella Ree Bell and Caleigh Star Bell; son-in-law Rev. Ruphus L. Franklin: sisters Lucille D. Williams and Ceola (Phillip) Mitchell; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Estella Dorsey; husband Freddie Bell Jr.; brother Million Dorsey; sisters Gertrude Dorsey, Eolia Dorsey and Augustine Dorsey-Myles; daughter Betty Bell-Franklin; and nephews Lenard, Jr., Wayne and Al Jr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020