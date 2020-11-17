1/1
Sarah Ruffin Chapman
Sarah Ruffin Chapman
Houma - Sarah Ruffin Chapman, 95, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:42 .m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Chapman, Sr. (Diana), Randolph Chapman (Barbara) and Eddie Chapman (Lydia); daughters, Veralyn C. Coleman, Mary C. Clay, Joe Ann C. Jackson (Floyd), Druzella C. Randolph, Beverly C. Gathen and Cynthia C. Jones; thirty-nine grandchildren; sixty great grandchildren; fourteen great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Cyreal Chapman; grandson, Chai Chapman; great grandchild, Jerenda Dillard; parents, Eddie and Mary Allen Ruffin; brothers, Loyal "Lloyd," James "Bro," the Rev. Willie, Louis, Freddie, Allen and Luster Ruffin; sisters, Mildred "Ma Lou" Daniels, Ora Mae Galmore, Ouida, Cecile and Gertie Mae Ruffin.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
NOV
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
