Saul Chancey Obituary
Saul Chancey, 47, born Nov. 12, 1972, a native of Albuquerque, New Mexic and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Tommy and Mary Chancey; daughter, Caitlyn; sisters, Musette and Elizabeth; brothers by choice, Nick Rhodes Jr., Jeff McCarty, Drew Rhodes and Lane Breaux.

Saul was a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching Saints games and eating crawfish. His kind heart, trusting spirit and gentle nature endeared him to all.

Saul's life was cut short by a sudden cardiac arrest.

Private services were held.

In honor of his memory, may friends and family remember him in prayer and "pay it forward" with acts of kindness.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
