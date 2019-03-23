|
Scott "YoYo" Cazenave, 49, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on March 19, 2019.
Services will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his mother, Myrtice Aucoin Cazenave; brothers, Kenneth, Mike, and Jason Cazenave; sisters, Liz Landry, Robin Watson, Tammy Williams, Sandra Corak, Debbi Martinolich, and Cindi Cazenave. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Kenneth Cazenave.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019