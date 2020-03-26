|
|
Scott Christopher Callagy, 51, devoted husband, father, son, friend and practicing Catholic passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1969 in Eugene Ore. A current resident of Dallas, Texas, he was raised in Flushing, N.Y., Lynbrook, N.Y., Redding, Conn., and Cape Cod, Mass.
He graduated High School from Falmouth Academy in Falmouth, Mass. and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Roger Williams College in Bristol, Rhode Island, playing on their varsity soccer team. He began his career in fund accounting with the Boston Company in Boston, and then moved to Dallas, where he worked in sales for CompuCom, Computer Associates, Microsoft, Dell, and Vertiv Corporations. His gifts of collaboration and problem solving were especially appreciated by his clients. During his career he was recognized on numerous occasions, including being named CA's Most Dedicated Employee of the Year for North America Channel Division.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dallas, where he was an active leader in the men's ACTS ministry. As a member of the Knights of Columbus, he led the Ronald McDonald House Food Services team for three years. He was a youth coach for his daughter's soccer team with Lake Highlands Soccer Association, leading his team to a championship season. He served as head chef for the Daddy-Daughter Adventure Princess groups for each of his girls. He also belonged to the Krewe of Christopher, a Mardi Gras organization in Thibodaux.
He was a man of many talents. As an avid sailor, he worked as first mate on the tall ship sailing vessel "Vadura" in the Mediterranean. During this time, he completed an Atlantic crossing with his dad. He is remembered by so many for his big smile, genuine giggle and quick sense of humor. He loved to connect with others through stories and had a gift for recognizing those who might need encouragement. His many skills were used around his home, which he developed into a retreat for his family and friends. He loved to entertain with cooking being a particular passion. His favorite times were spent planning and preparing delicious meals with family and friends.
Scott is survived by his wife of 17 years, the former Monique Gros of Thibodaux; and his two daughters, Kathleen Callagy and Brooke Callagy. He is also survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dennis and Lynne Callagy, of Fort Pierce, Fla.; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis Michael and Susan Callagy of Cocoa, Fla.; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Michael Mollica of Boston; and sister Kristen Anne Callagy and partner Tom Caron of Bangor, Maine in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Annette Callagy and Henry and Ruth Schweitzer; and father-in-law, Ridley Gros.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public funeral is not possible. At this time, he will be remembered at a private family service. Details of his funeral at St. Patrick Catholic Church will be shared once restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Patrick's Men's ACTS Retreat. Checks can be payable to St Patrick's Men ACTS Re: in memory of Scott Callagy, and sent to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9643 Ferndale Road, Dallas, TX 75238.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020