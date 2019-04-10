Home

Scott J. Guidry, 49 a native of Galliano and resident of Thibodaux, passed away April 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time Thursday April, 11, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Scott is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Gaudet Guidry; mother, Barbara D. Guidry; son, Jake P. Caillouet and wife Nicole Caillouet; daughter, Jenna Nicole Guidry; granddaughters, Ava Joy Caillouet and Anna Grace Caillouet; sisters, Lorie G. Bruce, Crystal G. (Rod) Snell and Stacy G. (Steve) Messa; mother-in-law, Geraldine "Deanie" Babin; and brother-in-law, Thomas "Tommy" Gaudet.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Haywood J. Guidry; father-in-law, Gary Babin; and brothers-in-law, Glenn Bruce and Nick Gaudet.

Scott was employed by Ochsner Medical Center.

Samart-Mothe Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
