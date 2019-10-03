|
|
Scott James Melancon, 55, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at Saint Gertrude Cemetery Memorials, 339 Down the Bayou Road in Des Allemands.
He is survived by his sisters, Annette Poindexter and Dawn Melancon; nephews, Chad Poindexter, Angelo Coglaiti, Ameer Husain and Rayan Husain; and nieces, Chrissy Poindexter and Clairie Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald John Melancon and Patsy Melancon; and niece, Heather Coglaiti.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2019