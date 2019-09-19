Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Raceland, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Raceland, LA
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Scottie K. Martin Obituary
Scottie K. Martin, 92, a native of Latva and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Rudolph Martin Jr. (Darlene) and Mark Martin; daughters, Diana Sanders (Denise) and Lisa Martin, and Karen Martin (Wayne Davis) and grandchildren, Angelle, Jason, Nealie and Jeanne; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Martin Sr.; parents, Hermanis and Maria Klapers; and brother, Valdis Klapers.

Scottie was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Catholic Daughters.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
