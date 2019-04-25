|
|
Scotty Anthony Lirette, 61, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on April 18, 2019.
A memorial visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the memorial mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Foret Lirette; son, Tyler Lirette (Kayla); daughter, Hannah Holley; brothers, Ricky Lirette (Bonnie) and Nicky Lirette (Tracy); mother, Ouida Lirette; sisters, Patsy Trahan and Stephanie Marceaux (Brian); and grandchildren, Jonah, Lily, and Jack Lirette, Spencer Cunningham, Sebastian Lirette and Arcen Holley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ludger Joseph Lirette.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019