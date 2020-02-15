Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial service
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
1940 - 2020
Scuddy Prejean Obituary
Scuddy Prejean, 79, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020.

Memorial visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Bridget cemetery in Schriever, La.

He is survived by sisters, Bernice P. Galiano (Richard) and Margaret P. Benoit (Roland); brothers, H. Whitney Prejean Jr., David Prejean (Nettie), Glen Prejean, and Keith Prejean (Renee); sister-in-law, Jennifer B. Prejean; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Scuddy was preceded in death by his parents, H. Whitney (MeMe) Prejean Sr. and Levie L. Prejean; sisters, Faye P. Rochel and Karen Prejean; and brothers, Larry Prejean and John Prejean.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
