Scuddy Prejean, 79, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020.
Memorial visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Bridget cemetery in Schriever, La.
He is survived by sisters, Bernice P. Galiano (Richard) and Margaret P. Benoit (Roland); brothers, H. Whitney Prejean Jr., David Prejean (Nettie), Glen Prejean, and Keith Prejean (Renee); sister-in-law, Jennifer B. Prejean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Scuddy was preceded in death by his parents, H. Whitney (MeMe) Prejean Sr. and Levie L. Prejean; sisters, Faye P. Rochel and Karen Prejean; and brothers, Larry Prejean and John Prejean.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020