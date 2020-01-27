|
Sean Anthony Blanchard, age 35, of Chauvin, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at the church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Kirah Blanchard; father, Eric Blanchard; sister, Jessica Blanchard Scott; and grandparents, Olin and Della Blanchard.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Blanchard; and grandmother, Genevieve Ledet
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020