Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Blanchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Anthony Blanchard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Anthony Blanchard Obituary
Sean Anthony Blanchard, age 35, of Chauvin, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at the church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Kirah Blanchard; father, Eric Blanchard; sister, Jessica Blanchard Scott; and grandparents, Olin and Della Blanchard.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Blanchard; and grandmother, Genevieve Ledet

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -