Sean Toussaint
1972 - 2020
Mr. Sean Toussaint was born on July 18, 1972 and passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at the age of 47. A former chemical engineer for BASF, Sean loved his family and was an amazing devoted father. He was an avid sports fisherman, chef, and reggae club music enthusiast, and loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by the love of his life and only child, Amber Lynn Brooks; adoptive mother, Betty Ann Coleman; sisters, Lori Toussaint, Jacqueline Levy, Latriece Coleman, and Renata Coleman; brothers, Mark Toussaint, Sylvester Toussaint , Paul Coleman, and Cody Coleman; and numerous other relatives and loved ones including his dearest friend, Johnny Winston.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Mae Toussaint.

Per request of the deceased his remains were cremated by Church Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service held.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kindness and words of comfort.

Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant.


Published in Houma Today from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
