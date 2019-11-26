|
|
Dr. Septime Joseph Hymel Jr., age 89, of Shreveport, passed away after a lengthy illness on Nov. 22, 2019, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family.
Sep is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances Read; sons, David Hymel (Margy), and Charles Hymel (Donna); and daughters, Nancy Nelson (Kevin), Linda Hymel (Bruce Barton), Mary Clardy (Dick), Claire Morgan (Niel), Amy Crawford (Tommy) and Susan Hymel; 12 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rena Brignac and Septime Joseph Hymel Sr.; and three sisters, Elmer Ann Roussel, Beverly Krennerich and Janet Hymel.
Sep was a lifetime member of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and the Knights of Columbus, Council 1317 and was a 4th Degree Knight. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1954. He retired after serving as an optometrist for 50 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019