Sergin Anthony Dufrene, 85, of Marrero, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019. Sergin is survived by his son, Kerry Dufrene (Pam); daughter Sandra David; grandchildren Kory Dufrene (Cherie), Kelli Boudreaux (Shane), Angelique Coombs (Christian) and Holly Falghou; sister Bertha Danos (Earl); companion of 22 years, Carolyn Miller; along with 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Sergin was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois Bossier Dufrene; parents Elvin and Thelma Dufrene; sister Nelva Fayette; and brother-in-law Johnny Fayette.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 612 Main St. in Lockport.
