Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sergin Dufrene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sergin Anthony Dufrene

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sergin Anthony Dufrene Obituary
Sergin Anthony Dufrene, 85, of Marrero, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019. Sergin is survived by his son, Kerry Dufrene (Pam); daughter Sandra David; grandchildren Kory Dufrene (Cherie), Kelli Boudreaux (Shane), Angelique Coombs (Christian) and Holly Falghou; sister Bertha Danos (Earl); companion of 22 years, Carolyn Miller; along with 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Sergin was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois Bossier Dufrene; parents Elvin and Thelma Dufrene; sister Nelva Fayette; and brother-in-law Johnny Fayette.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 612 Main St. in Lockport.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.