Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Shane Chaisson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Chaisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Christopher Chaisson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shane Christopher Chaisson Obituary
Shane "O'Mac" Christopher Chaisson, age 29, went to be with the Lord at 1:44 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, Dec. 19, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., with burial following in church cemetery.

Shane is survived by his wife of 13 years, Alesha Joan Chaisson; sons, Mason Chance, Brantley Michael and Grayson Christopher Chaisson; mother and stepfather, Sharmon Mae Wall LeBoeuf and husband, Cory; father and stepmother, Corey James Chaisson and wife, Lora; brother,
Darien C. Chaisson and companion, Katelynn, and Trampas J. Cheramie; sisters, Alyssa M. LeBoeuf, Kenedi E. Cheramie and companion, Matthew, and Sierra R. Lutrell, grandparents, Roy Sr. and Marilyn G. Autin, Roy N. and Linda L. Wall, Margaret Price LeBoeuf, and Emily F. Verdin; father-in-law, Louis L. Aycock; godparents, Shantell W. Foret and Lachune, and Rhonda M. Shaw and husband, Jimmy; niece, Macy N. Foret; and godchild, Hunter J. Foret.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth P. Chaisson, Joseph L. Verdin and Edward J. LeBoeuf.

Shane was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and was a past member of Faith Baptist Church. He was employed with Harvey Gulf. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and son. He will be greatly missed by all whose heart's he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now