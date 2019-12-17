|
Shane "O'Mac" Christopher Chaisson, age 29, went to be with the Lord at 1:44 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, Dec. 19, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., with burial following in church cemetery.
Shane is survived by his wife of 13 years, Alesha Joan Chaisson; sons, Mason Chance, Brantley Michael and Grayson Christopher Chaisson; mother and stepfather, Sharmon Mae Wall LeBoeuf and husband, Cory; father and stepmother, Corey James Chaisson and wife, Lora; brother,
Darien C. Chaisson and companion, Katelynn, and Trampas J. Cheramie; sisters, Alyssa M. LeBoeuf, Kenedi E. Cheramie and companion, Matthew, and Sierra R. Lutrell, grandparents, Roy Sr. and Marilyn G. Autin, Roy N. and Linda L. Wall, Margaret Price LeBoeuf, and Emily F. Verdin; father-in-law, Louis L. Aycock; godparents, Shantell W. Foret and Lachune, and Rhonda M. Shaw and husband, Jimmy; niece, Macy N. Foret; and godchild, Hunter J. Foret.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth P. Chaisson, Joseph L. Verdin and Edward J. LeBoeuf.
Shane was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and was a past member of Faith Baptist Church. He was employed with Harvey Gulf. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and son. He will be greatly missed by all whose heart's he touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019