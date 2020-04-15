|
Shane Christopher Danos, 33, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Linda Danos; brother Justin C. Danos; sister Cassondra "Sonnie" Rodrigue; grandfather Jackson Chaisson Sr.; and nieces and nephews Trey Pollard, Blade and Harmony Rodrigue and Khloe and Kollin Danos.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John "Waul" Danos Sr., Mae Danos and Loretta Chaisson.
In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020