Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Shari Lynn Anderson Julien

Shari Lynn Anderson Julien Obituary
Shari Lynn Anderson Julien, 60, a native of Bogalusa and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. in Houma.

She is survived by her sisters, Joycelyn R. Anderson of Dallas, Texas; and Chandra N. Anderson (Tyrell Randolph) of Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe Anderson and Wessie M. Anderson; and sister, Belinda D. Anderson Stovall.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
