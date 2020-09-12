1/1
Sharlene B. Bergeron
Sharlene B. Bergeron, 70, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m.

She is survived by her grandsons, Dillion Dinger (Brittany), Wesley Baye Jr., and Brady Rodriguez; siblings, Donna B. Barnes (Donnie), Jackie Blanco, Becky B. Boudreaux (Johnny), and Donald Blanco Jr. (Sherri); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie "Po-Boy" Bergeron; children, Stefanie Dinger and Whit Dinger III; parents, Donald Blanco Sr. and Adriel Rodrigue Blanco; and brother, Adrian Blanco.

The family would to send a very special thanks to the staff of Terrebonne General Hospital, the staff of Heritage Manor of Houma and Thibodaux and the staff of St. Catherine's Hospice of Laplace.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
SEP
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
