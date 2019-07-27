|
Sharlene "Peachy" Voisin Kelley, 71, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 8:34 p.m. She was born and raised in Dulac.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation on Tuesday, July 30 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac, LA from 10 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at Holy Family Church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Sharlene is survived by her children, Ryan Kelley and wife Andi, Kimberly Kelley and late husband Rodney Martin, Jennifer Kelley White and husband Joshua, and Meagan Kelley Rogers and husband Trent; one brother, Kent Voisin and wife Christine Voisin; grandchildren Ethan, Evan, Eli, Aidan, Kelsey, Adalynn and Paisley; great grandchild, Lexi; and many nieces and nephews.
Sharlene is preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth Ray Kelley and parents, Flemming and Joyce Collins Voisin. Sharlene was a gifted cook. She enjoyed the outdoors and could always be found on the front porch or in her flower beds. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She liked to "ro-day" with family even if it was simply in their company while shopping. Sharlene had a passion for decorating; especially for the holidays. She could always be counted on to make your birthday special. She was a very patient, forgiving, compassionate and caring person. She was a beautiful person on the inside and out and was often complimented on her beautiful smile that could light up any room.
Sharlene was dearly loved by her family. Her memory will live on and never be forgotten.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 27 to July 29, 2019