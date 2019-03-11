|
Sharon Boudoin Cressionie, age 73, a native of Raceland and resident of Gheens, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland and will resume from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Gheens Presbyterian Cemetery.
Sharon is survived by her children, Billy Cressionie Jr., Kissie Landry (Hahn), Kristie Hodson (companion, Ross Borne), Kiley Cressionie (Chelsea); seven grandchildren, Billy III and Jordy Cressionie, Swayze Landry, Madison, Taylor and Zachary Hodson, and Keegan Cressionie; three great-grandchildren, Averee, Rylee and Jaxton Cressionie; sister, Earline Breaux (Freddie Jr.); and brother-in-law, Raymond Toups.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy A. Cressionie Sr.; parents, Herbert and Cecile Boudoin; and sister, Rosalie Toups.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019