Sharon Fuselier, a native of Bunkie, Louisiana and resident of Gibson, Louisiana passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at the age of 71.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m, on the grounds of Gibson Baptist Mission Church at 5939 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson.
She is survived by her daughter, Shawna Steib and husband James; grandchildren, Jordan Steib and wife Scotti and Erica Steib Lirette and husband Zachary; great-grandchildren, Alana and Jude Lirette; brother, Raymond Smith Jr. and wife Mary; and best friend, James "Jimmy" Mashburn.
She was preceded in death by her loving son, Alan Paul Fuselier; her parents, Raymond Smith Sr. and Yvonne Andras; and sister, Gwen Schademann. She was also preceded in death by her two dogs, Max and Zena.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved watching NASCAR, reading books and loving on her fur babies.
The family would like to thank the nurses and the staff at Chateau Terrebonne Healthcare for their care and compassion.
