Sharon "Boo" Hill Greene
Thibodaux - Sharon "Boo" Hill Greene departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was 61 and a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, LA. A private memorial service will be held via zoom on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Hosea and Albert Hill; 2 grandsons, Donza and Javonte; siblings, Michael Manuel, Tommy Manuel, Betty Hills and Brian Manuel. Preceded in death by her adopted parents, Hosea and Velma Hill; biological parents, Leo and Joyce Manuel and Thompson Kirk; sister, Janice Ellis Benwoir. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA. 70301. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
