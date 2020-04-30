Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery
Belle Rose, LA
Sharonica Derita Williams-Comeaux

Sharonica Derita Williams-Comeaux Obituary
Sharonica "Ronnie" Derita Williams-Comeaux departed this life on Friday, April 14, 2020. She was 54, a native of Belle Rose.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, at First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Rose.

She is survived by her daughters, Shalaycia (Ernell) Couple and Nahanda Comeaux; grandchildren, Tyrik Comeaux, Ernecia, A'lajah and Ernell, Jr. Coupel and Kyrie and Kaylei Johnson; uncles, Russell (Shirley) Williams, Leroy (Verna) Williams, and Alton (Rita) Wiliams; aunts, Vernice Williams, Mary (Jerome) Levy, and Ruth "Maxine"(Calvin) Brown; great-aunts, Maxine Williams Reed and Odeal Washington; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Victoria Williams; maternal grandparents, Calvin
Williams and Lucille Dupaty Williams; uncles, Calvin "CJ", Carol, Floyd and McNeal Williams; and best friend, Arbodella Carter.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
