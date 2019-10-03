Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Shawn J. Lawson Obituary
Shawn J. Lawson, 20, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019.

Shawn was a friend to everyone he met, and was a ray of sunshine. To know him was to love him. He was a great son and brother.

A memorial will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Avenue in Gray.

A service will be held at 7 p.m.

He is survived by his parents, Jason and Penny Triche Lawson; brother, Dustin T. Lawson; grandmothers, Linda Triche, Paulette Lawson; godmother (aunt), Jo Ann Triche; uncle "Paran," Daniel Lawson Jr.; aunts, Evelyn Lawson, Samantha Lawson, Jennifer Lawson, and Teela Lawson; uncles, Lucas Lawson and Joseph Triche Jr.; and numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Joseph W. Triche Sr. and Daniel Tipton Lawson Sr.; and uncle, Patrick D. Lawson.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
