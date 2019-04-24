|
|
Shawn S. Cole, 41, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, was called to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until funeral time on Friday April 26, at First Baptist Church in Golden Meadow. A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m., with cremation to follow.
Shawn is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gwen L. Douvillier and Ruel Douvillier; father, Dennis Cole (Carol Price); grandfather, Steve Leonard; brother, Chris Cole; stepbrother and wife, Joseph Douvillier and Amanda Douvillier; godchild, Caleb Cole; cousins, Megan Adams and Andrew Adams; and nephews, Ruel, Joel and Ben Douvillier.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Vergie C. Leonard, James E. Cole and Eva B. Cole; aunt, Jamie L. Adams; and cousin, Dustin Thomassie.
Shawn is known for his big stature and even bigger heart; and was a very special man. His smile and laugh were contagious and sure to leave you feeling whole and happy. A lover of the arts, Shawn was an avid musician and was involved in many bands over the years. Whether he was playing his own show, or simply attending a concert, his music theory knowledge could not be ignored. His love for detail also aided in his many years of working in the tech and programming industry.
In his spare time, you could find Shawn enjoying a book or talking with his Pa about days past and the history of our family. His big "Shawn Cole" bear hugs will certainly be missed by many.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019