Sheila Adams Curole

Sheila Adams Curole Obituary
Sheila Adams Curole, 67, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport.

She is survived by her sons, Cody Curole (companion, Eve), Kenneth Curole Jr., Lance Curole (companion, Chelsea), and Lucas Curole (Christy); grandchildren, Cullen, Selina, Tera, and Braylon; sister, Loretta Parker (Dave); nieces, Allison and Teasha; and nephews, John, Kevin and Jimmy, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Curole Sr.; father, Simon Adams; mother, Doris Adams Gros; step-father, Camile Gros; and brother, Jimmy Adams Sr.

Sheila enjoyed going to the Casino and playing Bingo.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
