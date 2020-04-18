|
Sheila Ann Savoie Billiot, 62, of Houma, passed away on April 13, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Wenceslaus Billiot Jr.; son, Kyle Billiot and wife, Kelly; daughters, Ginger Bergeron and husband, Josh, and Chantel Comardelle and husband, Jacob; grandchildren, Tristen, Shaye, Grace, Kyley, Isaiah, Jordan, Faith, Jake, Allyson, Jenna, Thomas, Emily, and Ashley; and great-grandchildren Averi, River and Brandt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kirby and Shirley Clement Savoie.
Sheila loved her family. She was always there for them and took great care of everyone. Sheila enjoyed crafting and sewing. All her grandchildren loved her cooking their favorite foods. She will be missed by all.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020