Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Billiot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Ann Savoie Billiot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Ann Savoie Billiot Obituary
Sheila Ann Savoie Billiot, 62, of Houma, passed away on April 13, 2020.

A private service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Wenceslaus Billiot Jr.; son, Kyle Billiot and wife, Kelly; daughters, Ginger Bergeron and husband, Josh, and Chantel Comardelle and husband, Jacob; grandchildren, Tristen, Shaye, Grace, Kyley, Isaiah, Jordan, Faith, Jake, Allyson, Jenna, Thomas, Emily, and Ashley; and great-grandchildren Averi, River and Brandt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kirby and Shirley Clement Savoie.

Sheila loved her family. She was always there for them and took great care of everyone. Sheila enjoyed crafting and sewing. All her grandchildren loved her cooking their favorite foods. She will be missed by all.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -