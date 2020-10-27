1/1
Sheila Marie Gauche Patterson
Houma - Sheila Marie Gauche Patterson, 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Vernon Wayne Patterson, Sr.; sons, Vernon Patterson, Jr. and Vacairri Patterson (Dominique); six grandchildren; brother, EGerald Gauche (Janice); sisters, Sherita Johnson (Kenneth, Sr.) and Christine Pharr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Gauche and Anna Mae Scott Lawson; brothers, Reginald and Kenneth Gauche; paternal grandparents, Andrew and Chaney Gauche; maternal grandparents, Leslie and Ida Scott; and nephew, Pierre Johnson.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
OCT
30
Funeral
10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
