Sheila Marie Gauche Patterson

Houma - Sheila Marie Gauche Patterson, 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Vernon Wayne Patterson, Sr.; sons, Vernon Patterson, Jr. and Vacairri Patterson (Dominique); six grandchildren; brother, EGerald Gauche (Janice); sisters, Sherita Johnson (Kenneth, Sr.) and Christine Pharr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Gauche and Anna Mae Scott Lawson; brothers, Reginald and Kenneth Gauche; paternal grandparents, Andrew and Chaney Gauche; maternal grandparents, Leslie and Ida Scott; and nephew, Pierre Johnson.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store