Sheila McDowell, 57, a resident of Marrero, peacefully departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020.
A service will be held at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Burial is private.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Reginald McDowell; sons David (Alicia) and Fred (Alisha) McDowell; daughters Erica McDowell Barnwell (Jason), Celvina McDowell and Jonika Davis; brother, Joseph McDowell (Belinda); 17 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Millie McDowell, and sister, Gwendolyn McDowell.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020